14 Mar 2023
Cats Protection, which has launched an online support hub promoting pet care on a budget, fears tens of thousands of animals could already be at risk because of owners cutting veterinary spending.
Image: © DimaBerlin / Adobe Stock
A national charity has warned that the cost of living crisis is now having a bigger impact on animal welfare than even the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cats Protection has launched a new online support hub for managing pet care on a budget, as it fears tens of thousands of animals could already be at risk because of owners cutting their veterinary care spending.
The move also comes amid growing pressure for the Government to intervene, with tens of thousands backing calls for a temporary suspension of VAT on veterinary services and medicines.
The launch of the new hub follows a survey of more than 3,000 cat owners, carried out on behalf of Cats Protection by Basis Research.
It found nearly one-third of respondents (31%) were worried about whether they could afford an emergency veterinary bill.
Almost one in five (18%) also expressed worry about paying for routine care, with the same proportion saying they were already spending less on veterinary services, including missing vaccinations or not microchipping their cat.
Nicola Murray, deputy manager of Cats Protection’s Harrow Homing Centre, said the impact of the crisis was being felt at her centre, among many others.
She said: “The cost of living is having a greater impact on animal welfare than COVID.
“We’ve got desperate people turning up on our doorstep every week and our waiting lists for people wishing to give their cat up are several weeks long.
“People need more information and support for managing their cats during this time, as no one should have to give up a much-loved pet during a time of crisis.”
The survey, which was based on fieldwork conducted in December, further found that one in four respondents (25%) said they were spending less on pet insurance because of financial pressures and 17% were worried about how they would pay for cover in the future.
More than half also reported cutting spending in other areas, such as eating out or takeaways, days out, clothes and holidays.
Alison Richards, Cats Protection’s head of clinical services, said simply cutting spending could lead to even bigger costs later and the hub would offer advice on issues ranging from accessing help with costs to making cat toys.
She said: “We know the cost of living is having a huge impact on people across the country, with many cat owners making difficult choices to make ends meet.
“Cutting back on insurance or vet treatment can ultimately lead to higher costs if a cat becomes injured, gravely unwell or even pregnant.
“We want to provide access to information and resources that can help every owner look after their cat.”
The challenges faced by pet owners are also being emphasised to the highest levels of Government, following the launch of a new Paws the VAT campaign by Dogs Trust.
Ahead of tomorrow’s budget (15 March), the group set up an online petition calling for a 12-month suspension of VAT charges on veterinary medicines and services, as well as pet food.
It argues that the measure would help to keep more pets with their owners through the current economic challenges.
Polling carried out on the charity’s behalf by YouGov found 54% of respondents believed support on veterinary costs would ease their worries about caring for their pet, with 43% saying the same for pet food.
A Dogs Trust spokesperson told Vet Times that, as of 7 March, 50,257 had signed the petition.
Speaking at his organisation’s annual London dinner on 8 March, BVA president Malcolm Morley said he was proud of how the professions had faced the challenges caused by the cost of living crisis, which had come so soon after a “triple whammy of more pets, fewer vets and increased workload”.
Ahead of the event, he also signalled support for the VAT cause and said: “These are tough times for everyone and it’s heartbreaking to hear of animals suffering, as pet owners are forced to make tough decisions.
“Vets work closely with clients to make treatment plans tailored to individual circumstances and the BVA welcomes any measures that will support pet owners to access the help they need to keep their beloved family pets fit and healthy.”