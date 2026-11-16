16 Nov 2026
The 213,000sq ft complex will be home to the university’s revamped veterinary curriculum.
Colorado State University (CSU) has celebrated the opening of a US$230 million new hospital alongside the launch of its revamped DVM curriculum.
University officials said the 213,000sq ft CSU Veterinary Hospital and Education Complex (VHEC) will break new ground in veterinary education and help address workforce shortage issues.
CSU said the state-of-the-art new facility will allow it to take on an additional 30 students each year with cohort sizes increasing by 20% from 150 to 180.
It estimates around 42,000 patients will be seen annually, with 500,000 diagnostic tests performed.
The facility features 24 new exam rooms, more than tripling primary care exam space, enabling CSU to increase student primary care rotations from four to 14 weeks.
It will serve as the home of CSU’s new DVM curriculum, known as the Ascend Curriculum, which includes students beginning to work with patients from their first year of veterinary school rather than their third.
The complex also includes upgraded, expanded space for pharmacy and emergency, critical and urgent care services as well as a new livestock hospital.
Sue VandeWoude, dean of CSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, said: “This project pushes the boundaries of veterinary medical education and will set up an exceptional professional learning environment for decades to come.”
Speaking at the VHEC’s opening ceremony, CSU president Amy Parsons added: “Today, we aren’t simply opening a remarkable new facility; we’re making a statement about the future of veterinary medicine and about Colorado State University’s intention to help lead it.
“This hospital and education complex brings together the very best of what a land-grant university is meant to do: educate, discover and serve.”