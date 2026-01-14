14 Jan 2026
Equipment producer will display innovative blankets, circle absorbers and rebreathing systems.
A leading producer of veterinary equipment will be unveiling a range of innovative new veterinary technology at VMX 2026.
Darvall will display several products, including its Cozy Heated F-Circuit, SafeAbsorb and Cozy Warm Air Blankets at the booth of its North American distributor, Jorgensen Laboratories, at the world’s largest veterinary conference.
VMX 2026 will return once again to Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, from 17 to 21 January.
The Cozy Heated F-Circuit is said to be the first coaxial system that warms inhaled anaesthetic gases for cats, dogs and exotic patients, with a smooth-wall design said to reduce resistance by up to 70% and built-in digital temperature sensing to help prevent hypothermia.
SafeAbsorb is a one-piece, lightweight circle absorber with a fail-safe “Pop-Off” valve high-pressure release mechanism designed to improve patient safety.
Meanwhile, the Cozy Warm Air Blankets are designed to maintain patient temperatures from pre-warming through surgery and recovery, said to provide up to 25% more warmth than traditional systems and allow pre-warming in 40 minutes.
Darvall founder Colin Dunlop said: “At Darvall, we’re driven by the needs of veterinarians and their patients.
“The innovations we’re showcasing at VMX reflects our commitment to smarter design, improved patient care, and environmental responsibility.
“We look forward to sharing these developments and discussing how technology can make anaesthesia safer, simpler, and more sustainable.”