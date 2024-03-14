14 Mar 2024
Defra announces neutering cut-off point for canines aged below seven months on 31 January 2024 has been extended to 30 June 2025 “following engagement with veterinary industry”.
Image: © VV Shots / Adobe Stock
Defra has extended the deadline for neutering young XL bully dogs in England and Wales following an intervention by the veterinary sector.
The Government had been facing calls to extend the time limit for the procedure on the youngest dogs beyond that originally set for the end of 2024.
Today (14 March) it has announced owners will have until 30 June 2025 to neuter dogs that were below seven months on 31 January this year. The change will be made through legislation at a future date.
Defra said the date change would ensure “we safely manage the existing XL bully dog population, balancing the welfare of these animals with keeping people safe”.
The BVA was among those calling for a later date for the deadline. Speaking earlier this month, the association’s president said the speed the ban had come into force was “putting additional pressure on vet teams” that were already overstretched.
Defra secretary of state Steve Barclay had told the same event discussions were ongoing.
Dates for neutering older dogs remain the same. Dogs aged above one on 31 January this year must undergo the procedure by 30 June, while dogs of 7 to 12 months must still be neutered by the end of the year.
In its announcement, Defra said: “If evidence is not provided that the dog has been neutered by the relevant deadline, owners will be breaching the legal requirements to keep an XL bully dog and it may be seized by the police.”