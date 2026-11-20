20 Nov 2026
Bosses have hailed the agreement as an “investment in expanding what’s possible in veterinary care”.
A major veterinary company has claimed its acquisition of a pioneering medicine manufacturer will provide a base to expand “what’s possible” in animal care.
Dechra has announced the completion of its deal to acquire Gallant, which produces off-the-shelf mesenchymal stomal cell (MSC) therapies for pets.
The treatments are now set to form the basis of what officials have described as a “new therapeutic platform designed to treat chronic and complex conditions”.
Although the terms of the deal have not been disclosed, it is thought the first new innovation from the combined company could be unveiled next year.
Dechra chief scientific officer Cathy Knupp said: “This acquisition is a strategic investment in expanding what’s possible in veterinary care.
“By combining out speciality animal health expertise, global reach and established veterinary relationships with Gallant’s scientific innovation and regenerative medicine platform, we’re creating a strong foundation to bring new treatment options to veterinarians and their patients.”
Bosses have also claimed the deal offers the potential to make regenerative medicine “a valued standard in veterinary practice”.
Gallant chief executive Linda Black said Dechra had understood its vision of making regenerative medicine “accessible for all pets in need” from the outset of their talks.
She added: “We are thrilled to begin this new chapter as part of Dechra who shares our dedication to science and heart.
“I’m incredibly proud of the team that got us here, and excited to keep pioneering together.”