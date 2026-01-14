14 Jan 2026
Awarding body HABRI said Dechra “is reinforcing its role as a leader in the animal health space”.
Dechra has joined the ranks of an “elite” group of Human-Animal Bond Certified companies.
The veterinary pharmaceuticals giant has committed to supporting education on the human-animal bond for veterinary professionals, training its own workforce on the science of the bond and supporting the efforts of Human-Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI), which jointly offers the certification alongside the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC).
Dechra colleagues have access to a series of online CPD modules, offered through NAVC’s Vetfolio platform, and the company will also begin sharing certification training with its customers in early 2026.
The modules focus on biological mechanisms of the bond, health benefits of pet ownership and human-animal interactions, domains of animal welfare and assessment techniques, protocols to positively acknowledge the bond and maximise doctor-client interactions and methods for eliminating practices hindering the bond during veterinary visits.
NAVC said it is “thrilled” Dechra has “joined our elite group” of certified companies.
Dechra’s president of North America and chief marketing officer, Laura Olsen, said: “At Dechra, the powerful connection between people and animals is at the core of our mission.
“This Human-Animal Bond Certification firmly reinforces our belief that the human-animal bond improves lives on both ends of the leash – and further equips veterinarians with educational tools to protect the bond every day in their practices and communities.”
An international survey conducted by HABRI found that 98% of pet-owning respondents worldwide reported their pet providing at least one health benefit, such as increased happiness and reduced loneliness.
Four in five (80%) owners said knowing more about the science of the human-animal bond would make them more likely to maintain their pet’s health, including regular vet check-ups.
HABRI president Steven Feldman said: “We know from our research that the human-animal bond plays an integral role in the health and wellbeing of people and entire communities.”
He added: “In becoming a Human-Animal Bond Certified company, Dechra is reinforcing its role as a leader in the animal health space, and empowering veterinary teams and pet owners alike with critical information to support the human-animal bond every day.”