14 Jan 2026
The start-up said the investment round will fund product innovation and market expansion.
Members of the Digitail team.
A company developing AI-powered veterinary practice management software has received US$23 million (£17.5 million) in investment.
Digitail has been provided with “series B” funding to accelerate its expansion across the vet sector and develop the capabilities of its AI offerings.
Led by Five Elms Capital, with participation from a number of existing investors including Atomico, Partech, Byfounders and Gradient, the funding takes Digitail’s total investment to more than US$37 million (£28.2 million).
The start-up launched in 2018. Its practice management platform boasts a range of features to streamline veterinary workflows from patient intake and scheduling to notetaking and invoicing.
It also includes an app for pet owners which has patient triage and online booking capabilities, provides appointment reminders and access to digital vaccination and health certificates.
Digital said it supports around 10,000 vets and 3 million pet owners across independent clinics, multi-location practices and mobile vets, having more than doubled its customer base over the past year.
Co-founder and chief executive Sebastian Gabor said: “Our goal is to build the most comprehensive AI-native operating system to power the entire clinic, helping veterinary teams spend less time behind screens, see more patients, and get home on time.
“Partnering with Five Elms Capital gives us the resources and expertise to scale innovation and elevate every part of the customer experience.”
Five Elms Capital principal Reed Edwards said: “From our first conversations with the Digitail team, it was clear we shared a belief that great software should empower people, not create more work.
“Digitail’s technology does exactly that for veterinarians and pet owners alike. We’re proud to back a team that’s redefining what’s possible in veterinary care and to help them accelerate their mission of giving every clinic the tools to deliver exceptional care at scale.”