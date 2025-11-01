1 Nov 2025
Plea follows surveys of veterinary professionals at events in the UK and the United States.
Image © fizkes / Adobe Stock
Measures to improve the environment of veterinary practices could ease pressure on staff and lead to better care for patients, according to a leading animal housing supplier.
Bosses at Casco acknowledged sector-wide solutions were needed to address the challenge of veterinary burnout. But they also argued individual practices can take their own actions based on the findings from surveys of clinicians in the UK and the United States.
More than 1,200 professionals took part in research undertaken at last year’s London Vet Show, as well as the 2025 Veterinary Meeting and Expo (VMX) in Orlando and the 2025 WVC (Western Veterinary Conference) Annual Conference in Las Vegas.
More than half (53%) of the respondents also identified high workload and being short-staffed as sources of their overall workplace stress, while 46% reported issues with their work-life balance.
The top three stress contributors in kennel areas, however, were said to be animal noise levels (79%), handling stressed or anxious animals (58%) and noise levels from kennel design and materials (39%).
Almost three-quarters (72%) reported witnessing animal stress in kennels either daily or several times per week, while just 8% said they rarely, very rarely, or never witness it.
Slightly more than one-third (34%) of respondents said poor working environments also contributed to feelings of burnout, followed by maintaining kennel cleanliness (30%) and ensuring adequate temperature and ventilation (26%).
Casco Pet chief executive Matthew Bubear said the survey highlighted “significant challenges” facing staff in the vet sector and “the widespread issue of animal stress in clinics, which can make handling more difficult, lead to excessive noise levels, and take a heightened emotional toll on veterinary care teams.”
He added: “While the causes of veterinary burnout are complex, requiring broader industry solutions, addressing environmental factors – including kennel material, design and placement – can be a practical and immediate step to ease burdens on staff and improve patient care and outcomes.
“Thoughtful clinic design and storage can also support optimisation and efficiency, further reducing unnecessary strain on veterinary teams.”