10 Feb 2026
Non-invasive device combines photobiomodulation, infrared and electromagnetic field therapy to assess and treat a wide range of conditions.
A device said to assess, treat and help manage a variety of injuries and illnesses in dogs and horses has been launched in the US.
Equusir’s BEST-Box (Body Energy Solution Technology-BOX), which launched in the European market in 2013, is now available for purchase in the USA.
The non-invasive device is said to use photobiomodulation, infrared and electromagnetic field therapy to quickly identify and treat medical issues and energy imbalances.
Its creators say the BEST-Box can treat conditions affecting the gastrointestinal, thoracic, pelvic, musculoskeletal, cervical, cerebral and central nervous systems, helping address common issues with the stomach, liver, skin, urinary system, immune system, orthopaedic concerns, endocrine disorders, inflammation and pain.
The device is also said to help manage anxiety and stress and support emotional regulation.
Equusir chief executive and founder Gerold Reinwald said: “After an injury ended my skiing career, I spent more than 30 years studying health. This led me to create the BEST-BOX, our signature product that’s proven to enhance the health and performance of dogs and horses.
“After seeing how this product changes the lives of companion animals, the entire Equusir team is excited to bring the BEST-Box to veterinarians in the United States.”
The company’s chief medical officer Jaime Pickett added: “As a veterinarian, I am excited to bring the BEST-Box to the US market. These proven therapies are safe, effective, and non-invasive.”
A typical three-day treatment – split into three treatments of approximately 20 minutes – is estimated to cost US$275.
Vets can find out more about the device and purchasing it at equusir.com