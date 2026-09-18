Wendy Brannen, an NPPC spokesperson said: “AVMA is the largest veterinary organisation in the USA, representing quite literally more than 100,000 veterinarians who understand animal welfare, science, and the care our US pig farmers take when it comes to the health and well-being of their animals, so of course the National Pork Producers Council is going to share their informed voice – along with the voice of the [AASV], which has mirrored AVMA’s concerns in its own letter to Congress.”