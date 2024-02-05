5 Feb 2024
Police investigating the death of a woman in Essex have warned against speculating about the type of dogs involved in the incident, amid claims they may have been XL bullies.
Beach at Jaywick, Essex, town where the fatal dog attack occured over the weekend. Image: © Zita Stankova / Adobe Stock
Police have indicated that it could take several days to determine the breeds of two dogs suspected of fatally attacking a woman in Essex at the weekend.
Esther Martin, who was 68, died following an incident at a house in Jaywick, near Clacton, on Saturday 3 February. Two dogs inside the property were euthanised at the scene.
Although initial media reports suggested the dogs involved were suspected to be XL bullies, Essex Police today (5 February) renewed its plea against speculation on the issue.
Acting Detective Superintendent Stuart Truss said: “We are working with experts to confirm the breed of the dogs. This may take some days, but it’s really important we get it right.
“I would ask people not to speculate about this element – we will establish the facts and we will keep the community in Jaywick updated.”
An online portal has now been set up for information about the incident and Mr Truss said officers were making “good progress” in a case that has “a number of complexities”.
The force has also confirmed that a 39-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences has now been released on conditional bail until 5 March.
More than 35,000 dogs were registered for exemption from the XL bully ownership ban in England and Wales before it came into force last week, according to figures from Defra.