Case discussion

I am disappointed with the service my daughter has received from the NHS – especially given the high level of individually tailored care I strive to provide to my patients. I have private health insurance for my children; however, even when trying to pay for private medical treatment for my daughter, the earliest and closest appointment I could make with a respiratory paediatric doctor would be four weeks away and 100 miles from my home. This got me thinking not only about how quickly and efficiently we perform as a profession compared to our medical colleagues, but also about how we work our cases up – particularly when there are financial constraints.