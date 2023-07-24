24 Jul 2023
Niall Connell has been invited to speak at the event in Glasgow in September, following the end of his 10 years on the college’s council.
Niall Connell.
A former RCVS president, who spent a decade at the forefront of veterinary politics after stepping back from full-time practice, will give the keynote address at BVA Members’ Day.
Niall Connell, who stepped down from the college’s council earlier this month, will reflect on more than 40 years in the sector during the event in Glasgow on 28 September.
A 1982 University of Glasgow graduate, Dr Connell initially worked in mixed practice in Fife, before spending 26 years with PDSA, including 15 as senior vet at its east Glasgow site.
He retired from clinical practice in 2010 on health grounds, seven years after being diagnosed with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis.
But, three years later, he joined RCVS council for the first time, later serving as president in 2019-20 and treasurer until he stepped down earlier this month. He is also a Scottish SPCA trustee.
His speech, entitled “Transforming challenges into opportunities: lessons learned from a pure squinty career”, will discuss the challenges of his career and his hopes for the sector’s future.
Dr Connell said: “It’s a real privilege to be asked to speak at BVA Members’ Day to so many peers from our wonderful profession.”
BVA president Malcolm Morley said: “Dr Connell’s career in the veterinary profession has been inspiring, from his dedicated work in mixed and then charity practice, through to his time as RCVS president and his work on widening participation, including with Glasgow’s vet school.
“We are delighted to host him as keynote speaker at this year’s BVA Members’ Day and I’m sure his speech will be a highlight of the day.”
More details of the day are available here.