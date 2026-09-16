16 Sept 2026
New AVMA president Jennifer Quammen said the future of veterinary medicine “will be shaped by all of us”.
AVMA president for 2026-27, Jennifer Quammen.
The new president of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) has shared her optimism for the future of veterinary medicine, which she says will be shaped by all veterinary professionals.
Jennifer Quammen succeeded Michael Bailey as the association’s president for 2026-27, while third-generation vet Robert Knapp is the new president-elect.
In a speech to the AVMA’s House of Delegates, she said: “The future of veterinary medicine won’t be built by any one of us. It will be cultivated by all of us.
“Whether you’re serving in this house, mentoring a student, caring for patients, advancing research, shaping public policy, leading a practice, supporting a veterinary team or serving our profession in countless other ways, every one of us has a hand in cultivating what comes next.”
She added: “Our profession faces real challenges, but throughout this past year [as president-elect], I’ve also seen tremendous reasons for optimism.
“I’ve seen creativity emerge from challenge, innovation born from difficult conversations, and people who don’t always agree choose collaboration because they care deeply about this profession and the people and animals we serve.”
Dr Quammen, of Walton, Kentucky, began her career in veterinary medicine as a credentialed veterinary technician before earning undergraduate degrees in mathematics and biology, a Master of Public Health degree from the University of Iowa in 2010 and her veterinary degree from The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2011.
She served as president of the Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association in 2018-19 and as AVMA vice-president between 2022 and 2024, and she is also a member of the Kentucky Board of Veterinary Examiners.
She is CVO of Otto, a digital platform that works with veterinary clinics and animal hospitals to streamline client communication and automate daily tasks and workflows.
During her speech, Dr Quammen committed to lead the association sustainably and invest in the profession’s future.
She concluded: “Today, all of us benefit because someone before us chose to invest in a future they would never personally see. Now it’s our turn.
“I’ve come to believe that some of the most meaningful work we do is planting trees whose shade we may never personally enjoy. Isn’t that what organized veterinary medicine has always been about?”