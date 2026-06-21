21 Jun 2026
Group has helped more than 900 million animals by delivering meals and through provision of veterinary care.
Image: Motion Shop / Adobe Stock
An international humanitarian non-profit organisation that provides aid to people, pets and the environment revealed it has surpassed more than US$1.1 billion in lifetime impact as it celebrates its 20-year anniversary.
Greater Good Charities released its 20-Year Impact Report, which revealed it had delivered more than 1.4 billion meals to people in 121 countries around the world since it was founded in 2006.
The organisation said has directly helped almost 905 million animals, including the delivery of more than 895 million meals to pets in the United States and Europe.
It has overseen more than 76,000 surgeries as part of its large-scale spay/neuter programmes, which it manages alongside vaccination initiatives in refugee camps and vulnerable regions across Greece, Ukraine and the United States.
Greater Good Charities has also provided emergency medical funding for animals in shelters to receive veterinary care and deployed mobile clinics to “veterinary care deserts” to help underserved communities.
In May, the group marked five years of its “Save a Heart” initiative, in which it has partnered with pharmaceutical giant Boehringer Ingelheim to treat and rehome over 20,000 heartworm-positive dogs.
Chief executive Liz Baker said: “Twenty years of listening to and partnering with communities worldwide has shown us that people, animals and the environment are inextricably linked – and complex challenges can’t be solved by any one organisation alone.
“By working with local leaders on-the-ground, as well as with manufacturers, distributors and retailers, we’ve redefined expectations for how quickly aid can move during a crisis.”