20 Jan 2023
Two new regional regulatory vets have been appointed and three more are being sought as the sport fights for its future amid calls for its abolition.
Image © purdue1988 / Adobe Stock
The governing body of UK greyhound racing has announced the appointment of two new regional regulatory vets (RRVs) as it bids to counter growing threats to its future.
A recruitment process for three other similar roles is also underway in a move the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) hopes will raise veterinary expertise throughout the discipline.
The sport has come under increasing pressure in recent months, with several charities – including the RSPCA and Dogs Trust – now publicly calling for its abolition.
Last month, in response to an online petition signed by more than 35,000 people, a committee of Welsh politicians also urged ministers to consider a ban there in its assessment of potential future regulatory models.
But GBGB said the appointments of Barry Sangster and Victoria Fraser as RRVs meet a key requirement of its own welfare strategy published last year, called “A Good Life For Every Greyhound”.
They will make regular visits to racing venues to share their expertise with trainers, on-course vets and stewards, as well as taking part in inspections of training facilities from the start of 2024.
Mr Sangster, a former OV, general practitioner and horse racing journalist who will cover Scotland and the north of England, said: “Our role as RRVs will be very important in ensuring the whole sport continues to uphold the highest standards of welfare, so that the health and well-being of the dogs always comes first and foremost.
“I look forward to working with trainers, stadia, stipendiary stewards and track vets to achieve this.”
Dr Fraser, who has previously advised The Kennel Club’s international agility team and will work across the north-west, as well as south and east Yorkshire, added: “I am really pleased to have been appointed to this new role.
“It is a great opportunity to learn about a different discipline while continuing to work with sporting dogs. I hope the knowledge I have will be useful to GBGB and the trainers in my area.”