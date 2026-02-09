9 Feb 2026
New president hailed for his “depth of experience, scientific integrity, and longstanding commitment to avian health”.
Todd Driggers, new president of Harrison Avian Research and Conservation Collaborative (HARCC).
A research organisation working to benefit avian clinicians and their patients has announced the appointment of an avian and exotics vet as its new president.
Todd Driggers, owner of the Avian and Exotic Animal Clinic of Arizona, has been elected president of Harrison Avian Research and Conservation Collaborative (HARCC) and began his term in January.
Dr Driggers will work to elevate HARCC’s visibility, strengthen relationships within the avian and conservation communities and support the organisation’s mission.
He said he is “honoured” to serve as president, and added: “HARCC plays an important role in supporting avian research and conservation, and I am excited to contribute to the organisation’s mission and future growth.”
HARCC secretary and treasurer Linda Harrison said: “We are thrilled to welcome Dr Driggers as president of HARCC.
“His depth of experience, scientific integrity, and longstanding commitment to avian health and conservation make him an exceptional leader for our organisation. We look forward to working closely with him as HARCC continues to grow its impact.”
HARCC works to support avian clinical research and conservation through funding, innovation, communication of scientific findings and impact-focused grant-making.
A 2016 finalist for the TJ Lafeber Avian Practitioner of the Year Award, Dr Driggers has spoken nationally and internationally at the annual conferences of the Association of Avian Veterinarians and the Association of Exotic Mammal Veterinarians.