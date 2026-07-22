22 Jul 2026
Up to US$20,000 is available per individual one-year project.
Image: Motion Shop / Adobe Stock
An organisation working to benefit avian clinicians and their patients has invited proposals for projects with up to US$100,000 available in research funding.
Harrison Avian Research and Conservation Collaborative (HARCC) is inviting proposals focused on advancing avian clinical care in areas such as diagnostics, therapies, surgery, nutrition and behaviour.
It is also welcoming proposals on conservation-focused projects supporting avian species’ health, welfare and long-term sustainability.
HARCC will allocate up to US$100,000 in total funding in 2026, with individual one-year projects eligible for up to US$20,000.
Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis with no fixed deadline, with funding decisions said to be based on “scientific impact, innovation, collaboration and likelihood of success”.
More details on how to apply can be found at HARCC’s website.