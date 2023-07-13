13 Jul 2023
Disciplinary committee said it was “firmly of the opinion” that it would not be in the public interest to grant Warwick Seymour-Hamilton’s latest bid for restoration to the RCVS register.
A former vet who was struck off over concerns about his practice raised three decades ago has lost his 11th attempt to be reinstated on to the RCVS register.
Warwick Seymour-Hamilton told a college disciplinary committee that he was not seeking restoration in order to practise, but to promote his work on herbal and natural remedies.
But the panel said indications that he had carried out veterinary procedures outside the UK showed a lack of regard for the skills necessary to practise.
Mr Seymour-Hamilton was originally struck off in 1994, the year after concerns about conditions at his practice in Kent were initially identified.
Although he did not appeal against that decision, he subsequently sought restoration to the register in 1995 and 2010, and has made further applications on an annual basis since 2015.
Papers published following the latest application hearing said: “The applicant has indicated (as he has in the past) that the purpose of his application is to assist him achieve recognition for his herbal and natural remedy discoveries.
“In the past he has indicated that he has no intention of going back into general practice.”
But the committee accepted the college’s argument that he would need “prolonged, intensive, formal re-training” in order to ensure he was fit to practise, because of the 29 years that have passed since his removal from the register.
The panel said much of the material submitted in support of his application could not be applied to the issues that they had to consider to determine whether he should be allowed to register.
They also heeded college concerns about his unwillingness to accept the findings of the 1994 hearing, which he and witnesses sought to discuss in the hearings despite warnings such comments were inadmissible, as well as other aspects of his conduct.
The report said: “The applicant indicated that he has practised veterinary surgery – including two spey procedures in Calais – while off the register. His view was that this was lawful as it was outside the RCVS jurisdiction.
“He has also admitted using his own animals in order to try out new, untested ‘herbal remedies’. He argued that his qualification as a herbalist made this lawful.
“The college submitted that this conduct is indicative of someone without due regard to the importance of the current level of skills, experience and qualifications required in order to undertake veterinary surgery competently.
“Again, the college submitted that this presents a real and significant risk to animal welfare. The committee agrees.”
The report concluded: “The committee is firmly of the opinion that it would not be in the public interest for this application for restoration to the RCVS register to be granted in this case.”