Mental strength

I don’t think anybody could say that veterinary professionals don’t have mental toughness, nor emotional stamina (both are a must to even make it into vet school, let alone through to the other side), but I think we all have personal imaginary limits – things we tell ourselves we could never do, or we’re not good enough for. It’s the impostor syndrome that hangs over us all, which can stop us putting in for a promotion, trying a new CPD course, or taking on more complicated cases.