10 Nov 2023
The wording of proposed changes to the college’s election regulations has been amended amid fears previously approved language “might inadvertently stray” into non-professional areas.
Image © Fotolia / Anton Sokolov
A planned change to the rules governing elections to RCVS council has been amended amid concerns its wording risked raising potential human rights issues.
A series of reforms to the regulations were backed by the body in June, but need the support of both Defra and the Privy Council before they can be implemented.
But the issue was brought back to the council’s meeting yesterday (9 November) following concerns members heard were only raised shortly before papers for the session were compiled.
A report published ahead of the meeting said one of the issues related to the requirement for candidates to confirm there was “nothing in their private or professional life which, if it became known, would embarrass the college”.
It continued: “It has been suggested that this language is overly ‘wide’ and might inadvertently stray into impacting on human rights issues.”
The alternative proposal was that the rules should mirror the language used within the college’s existing code of conduct.
The report asked members to approve a requirement to instead confirm they had “not engaged in any activity or behaviour that would be likely to bring the profession into disrepute or undermine public confidence in the profession”.
Council member Olivia Cook questioned whether that could prevent someone who had been the subject of a previous disciplinary process from standing.
But registrar Eleanor Ferguson said anyone on the register would still be able to stand.
The approved measures also included an amendment to the phrasing of eligibility requirements relating to the 1988 Veterinary Surgeons (Agreement with the Republic of Ireland) Order.
The revised regulations allow for members who live in the republic to stand for election if the order’s provisions do not apply to them and they have retained their voting rights.
The report described the language used in the election scheme document as “somewhat ambiguous” in the area.
Nominations are opening soon for the 2024 elections, with candidates having until 31 January to put themselves forward.
It is unclear whether the new provisions will apply at any point in that process, although Ms Ferguson said it was hoped the matter would be able to progress “quickly” with council approval.