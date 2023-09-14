14 Sept 2023
A template letter to companies currently using feline breeds with extreme confirmation is available to be sent to brands to encourage them to change their standards.
Image © sangyeon / Adobe Stock
International Cat Care (iCatCare) is partnering with European vet bodies to push brands to ban use of brachycephalic cats in their advertising.
iCatCare’s veterinary division, the International Society of Feline Medicine (ISFM), is working with the Federation of European Companion Animal Veterinary Associations (FECAVA), the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe (FVE) and the Union of European Veterinary Practitioners (UEVP) to raise awareness of extreme conformation in cats so images of them are not used for advertising.
Veterinary professionals have seen an increase in the popularity of pedigree breeds with extreme body shapes and features, including flat faces or folded ears, with many owners unaware of the health issues.
The ISFM, FECAVA, FVE and UEVP have created a templated letter urging companies featuring cats to work collaboratively with veterinary professionals and pledge to avoid using breeds with extreme conformation in advertising.
Persians suffer breathing difficulties and skin and eye problems, while Scottish folds can develop painful arthritis from a young age because of cartilage abnormalities that cause their folded ear shape.
Numbers of owned cats with health issues has grown because of growing popularity among some celebrities and social media influencers.
Nathalie Dowgray, head of the ISFM, said: “Seeing a cute cat in an advertisement can often be a trigger for people to seek out acquiring a cat of that breed without understanding the welfare concerns associated with some pedigree breeds.
“A rise in demand can lead to an increase in breeding practices that result in severe conformational issues and poorer welfare in these breeds. We encourage people to download this letter to use when they see breeds of concern being used in advertising, as health is always more important than looks.”
The templated letter, as well as more information on the health and welfare issues, can be found online.