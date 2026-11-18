18 Nov 2026
Chewy Vet Care Redmond is the company’s first practice in the western United States.
Chewy Vet Care Redmond, Washington. It is Chewy's first practice in the western US.
Online pet supply retailer Chewy has opened a new veterinary practice in the Seattle area.
Although the company’s West Coast headquarters has been operating in neighbouring Bellevue since 2022, Chewy Vet Care Redmond is its first practice in the area and its first in the western United States.
According to Chewy, Washington is among the top five states for cat ownership while the Seattle area is home to an estimated 180,000 dogs.
The retailer also said that in a recent survey of Seattle-area residents it conducted, more than a third (37%) of respondents reported prioritising their pets’ health expenses over their own.
The practice is said to have been designed by vets, from the lighting to the flooring, to ease anxiety in pets and clients. It also features a treatment viewing window where owners can view their pet’s care.
Chewy launched its Vet Care service in 2024, and it now has practices across the country in Georgia, Texas, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
Mita Malhotra, president of Chewy Health, said: “Opening our Redmond practice marks an important milestone as we bring Chewy Vet Care to the Pacific Northwest.
“At Chewy, we believe veterinary care should be compassionate, high-quality and easier to access. By combining exceptional medicine with a connected, modern experience, we’re helping make care less stressful for pets and simpler for the people who love them.
“We’re proud to begin serving the Seattle-area community and look forward to earning the trust of local pet parents for years to come.”