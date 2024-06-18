18 Jun 2024
Officials have urged owners to prepare now for the implementation of new rules early next month.
Image © otsphoto / Adobe Stock
XL bully owners in Northern Ireland are being urged to prepare now before new restrictions on the controversial dog type come into force next month.
Officials have confirmed that new rules preventing the sale, gifting and exchanging of the dogs, as well as breeding from them, will come into force in the country from 5 July.
It will also be a legal requirement for XL bully dogs to be muzzled and kept on a lead in public from that date.
A ban on owning a non-exempted XL bully will then come into force from 31 December, although details of the planned exemption scheme have still to be announced.
But, with guidance on how to comply with the rules now available, Northern Ireland CVO Brian Dooher has called on owners to ensure they are ready for the changes to come into force.
He said: “I would urge XL bully type dog owners to read the guidance available.
“This will assist owners in understanding the new requirements before they come into effect on 5 July and enable them to take action in advance, such as muzzle training their dog, walking on a lead and ensuring it has a valid dog licence.”
The new timetable will make Northern Ireland the last of the UK’s nations to introduce a ban on owning non-exempted XL bully dogs, with the deadline for Scottish owners to apply for an exemption certificate expiring on 31 July. A ban has been in place in England and Wales since the end of January.
Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said compensation will be offered to owners who choose to relinquish their pets ahead of the ban with application and exemption details set to be announced “soon”.
The executive’s ban guidance is available here.