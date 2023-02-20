20 Feb 2023
Vets discovered a 12-week-old dachshund with signs of being in season after absorbing the product.
Dog owners are being alerted to the potential risks of the products after the dachshund, named Lilly, was referred to Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield.
Although Lilly made a full recovery, vets said prolonged contact with such creams can lead to potentially life-threatening bone marrow toxicity.
Small animal internal medicine clinician Lara Baptista said: “Lilly was presented to Paragon for further investigations of a marked swelling of the perineum and the vulva.
“Vaginal cytology revealed Lilly was in season, which is very unusual for such a young puppy.
“It was disclosed that one of the members of the household where Lilly lives was using a hormonal cream containing oestrogen (HRT) on their forearms and Lilly had been in contact with the area, causing her to also absorb the cream and, therefore, [show] signs of the season.
“Once contact with the cream is stopped, the clinical signs should resolve, such as is the case with Lilly.”