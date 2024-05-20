20 May 2024
Kentdale Referrals in Cumbria is among the first practices in the world to be accredited by Zero Pain Philosophy, joining a handful of others in the UK.
The team at a Cumbrian animal hospital is celebrating after being recognised among the first tranche of “Zero Pain” practices for pets worldwide.
Kentdale Referrals has received the accreditation from the Zero Pain Philosophy organisation, joining four others from the UK and one from Denmark on the new list.
The Zero Pain Philosophy is the brainchild of vets Matt Gurney and Carl Bradbrook, who are both specialists in veterinary anaesthesia and analgesia at Eastcott Referrals and Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists respectively, and aims to help veterinary professionals achieve excellence in pain management within their practices.
RVN Katie Stott, who has a certificate in anaesthesia, said: “Achieving this recognition as a Zero Pain practice is fantastic news as it underlines the fact we are providing the highest quality care and service to our patients.
“Our success demonstrates to owners we take pain management seriously and are using the very latest evidence-informed medications and techniques to best treat their pets.
“Securing our accreditation has been a real team effort. Everyone at Kentdale has been important in helping us gain this prestigious accreditation by ensuring pain is effectively managed here at the hospital.
“That is always at the forefront of our consideration with any patient, as effective pain management is so important in improving patient comfort, stress levels and recovery times.”
Dr Gurney said: “It is a worldwide accreditation scheme open to all veterinary practices that are committed to working to the highest standards of pain management.
“The scheme enables clinics to showcase their efforts towards excellence in pain management and sets them apart as an elite practice working to the highest standards.
“A really impressive part of the Kentdale application was the team’s approach to clinical audit, led by Katie. Zero Pain Practice encourages vet professionals to embrace quality improvement and the Kentdale team are doing just that.”