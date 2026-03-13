13 Mar 2026
Community-focused clinic in Texas will be owned by local vet James Blake Watson.
Veterinarian James Blake Watson, who opened CityVet Waxahachie on 16 March.
A vet has vowed to adopt a “listen first” approach to care as he opens a new CityVet practice in Waxahachie, Texas.
Local vet James Blake Watson, who will own and lead the practice, said he will prioritise contextualised care at the new CityVet branch, which will open on 16 March.
He said: “I’ve always believed that good medicine comes from really understanding the situation in front of you.
“Not every family is in the same place, and not every pet needs the same approach. My job is to listen first, then figure out what makes the most sense for that pet and that owner.”
Dr Watson graduated from Texas A&M University in 2013.
During his 13-year career, the surgeon has worked in small and mixed animal practice, emergency medicine and telehealth, and he has prior experience as a practice owner at the Animal Hospital of Frisco.
He also offers a background in sporting dog medicine, having hunted and competed with his own dogs.
He said: “Between my time in mixed animal practice and working with my own dogs in the field, I’ve learned how to think through problems when you don’t always have a perfect ‘textbook situation’.
“That perspective helps me approach each case practically and make decisions that actually fit with what the pet does and what the owner needs.”
Dr Watson, who already lived in Waxahachie prior to opening the practice, said he plans to work with city leaders on potential community initiatives such as spay and neuter programmes.
CityVet president and chief executive David Boguslawski said: “Each CityVet clinic reflects the veterinarian who leads it.
“Dr Watson’s skillset, attitude, and his commitment to Waxahachie and the relationships he’s building there are exactly what our model is designed to support.
“Our role is to provide best in class business support so veterinarians like him can focus on their communities and the care their neighbour’s trust.”