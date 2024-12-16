16 Dec 2024
NOAH officials claim changes to system may even increase costs for pet owners as they warned against what they called “simplistic” changes to present framework.
Image: andreysp03 / Adobe Stock
Animal welfare and “veterinary independence” could be jeopardised by moves to reform the prescribing cascade, according to an industry trade body.
NOAH officials have claimed changes to the system may even increase costs for pet owners as they warned against what they called “simplistic” changes to the present framework.
The strongly worded intervention follows calls for a rethink arising from the ongoing Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation of companion animal services.
Last month, its chairperson, Martin Coleman, suggested regulators could review whether vets can provide cheaper alternative medicines developed for humans, in order to prevent animals going without treatment altogether, while the inquiry remains ongoing.
However, that idea was swiftly rejected by the VMD, which claimed it could not comment at all until the investigation’s final recommendations were known.
The NOAH statement, issued on 11 December, said discussions arising from the CMA process had emphasised “the need for clarity” on the cascade issue.
But it argued that the current protocol was vital for ensuring both access to appropriate treatments and providing an incentive for the development of new ones, as well as being consistent with international approaches.
The statement continued: “We are concerned that any reform targeting the cascade as part of broader market changes may inadvertently undermine animal health and welfare by encouraging the use of products that have not been assessed for their safety and efficacy in species-specific animals, as well as the long-term development of licensed veterinary medicines.
“Simplistic adjustments risk creating inappropriate ‘one-size-fits-all’ prescribing practices, potentially compromising animal health and veterinary independence.
“While NOAH acknowledges the CMA’s commitment to address valid consumer concerns, such as transparency and affordability of veterinary care, we urge all stakeholders to avoid undermining the tools that support nuanced, high-quality animal care.
“NOAH remains committed to collaborating with regulators, veterinary professionals, and industry partners to uphold the highest standards of animal health and ensure a balanced approach to market improvements.”
Mr Coleman’s intervention, made during a speech at the London Vet Show, followed concerns raised about the current operation of the cascade in submissions to the CMA inquiry published earlier this year.
Although most veterinary groups were cautious about reform, BEVA criticised the scheme as “anticompetitive” in its evidence, while Dogs Trust argued that newly licensed products had effectively replaced usable generic treatments, increasing costs as a result.
But the NOAH statement claimed changing the cascade “would not directly affect market competition or pricing transparency” and could lead to even worse experiences for clients if products are used whose effects on animals are not properly known.
It went on: “Changes to the cascade would not enhance consumer understanding of treatment plans, pricing structures or available alternatives.
“Instead, addressing these issues requires better communication and clearer pricing from veterinary practices.
“If the cascade were removed or restricted, there would be damage to innovation and research in the animal health industry, resulting in fewer new products coming to the UK market, with a longer-term deleterious effect on animal health and welfare.
“This could drive up costs for pet owners rather than reduce them.”
A series of working papers, which are intended to set out the inquiry’s current thinking on key issues, are expected to be published soon, while the CMA has now released summaries of a series of roundtable discussions held with veterinary professionals, students, academics and others across the country in recent months.