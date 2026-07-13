13 Jul 2026
Fresh disease fears have been raised over new data showing the scale of illegal meat discoveries and the level of non-compliance with current protocols.
Dr Neil Hudson at the Port of Dover.
A vet and MP has warned the UK is at risk of a “potential biosecurity disaster” unless stronger border controls are implemented.
The claim is based on figures from the Dover Port Health Authority (DPHA) which reported seizing more than 14 tonnes of illegal meat in a single week this spring.
But while Defra ministers have insisted they are treating the issue seriously, Conservative Neil Hudson insisted further measures were urgently needed following departmental questions on 9 July.
He said: “We are facing nothing short of a potential biosecurity disaster at our borders from illegal meat imports if the Government do not wake up and act now.
“The Government must fully support the port authorities to clamp down on illegal meat imports, and they must collect and analyse the data as a priority.”
The concerns have been heightened by the re-emergence of foot and mouth disease (FMD) in several EU states last year, plus the growing spread of African swine fever in parts of the continent.
Although the DPHA says spot checks at the port have uncovered several hundred tonnes of illegal meat imports, it argued the current Border Control Operating Model (BTOM) that allows many vehicles to travel more than 20 miles inland before being inspected has failed.
It added: “It has enabled non‑compliance, created avoidable biosecurity gaps, increased business costs, and exposed the UK to preventable animal‑disease and public‑health risks.”
Dr Hudson also warned new mechanisms were needed to ensure vehicles were checked after Defra figures indicated 28% of those which were flagged for inspection at Dover didn’t present themselves at the Sevington border control post.
Defra minister Stephen Morgan said his departmental colleague, Baroness Hayman, had visited the port to see the issues for herself, adding: “We take these issues extremely seriously.”