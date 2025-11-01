1 Nov 2025
New paper-based test can be effective in detecting avian flu in poultry and wild birds, cattle, rodents and humans.
Researchers from Purdue University have developed a paper-based test that can rapidly detect highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a range of species.
The paper test, which is said to be quick and easy to use, was developed on the back of research to create a test for bovine respiratory disease (BRD).
Said to be ideal for use in the field or when access to advanced laboratory facilities is lacking, the test only requires an oral or nasal swab applied to a paper strip.
According to its creators, the test can be effective in detecting avian flu in poultry and wild birds, cattle, rodents and humans.
The test was developed based on Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research (FFAR)-funded research into combating bovine respiratory disease (BRD).
Mohit Verma, associate professor in Purdue’s Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering and the Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering, said: “Because of what I learned about BRD virus testing from my FFAR New Innovator in Food & Agriculture Research Award research, we were already a step ahead in developing a similar test for HPAI.
“It turns out we started to build the foundation for an HPAI test that’s fast, accurate and easy for farmers and vets to use in the field four years before the world would know that animals beyond birds would be infected with HPAI.”
The test is a paper-based loop-mediated isothermal amplification assay.
In a study published in Scientific Reports, Dr Verma and his co-authors “confirmed 100% analytical sensitivity, analytical specificity, and accuracy at 1000 copies per reaction” during their experiments on the test.
In 2020, Dr Verma was given a $715,500 New Innovator Award grant to develop a rapid diagnostic test for BRD, ultimately resulting in the development of a low-cost, user-friendly test that can detect viruses causing the disease in under an hour.
FFAR chief scientific officer Angela Records said: “One of the most powerful aspects of scientific research is its ability to generate insights that extend beyond the original question.
“Findings from Verma’s original FFAR grant, aimed at BRD challenges, are now helping us better understand a different — more widespread and critical — problem.
“This kind of cross-cutting impact is exactly what we hope for when we invest in innovative science to support US farmers.”
Since the avian flu outbreak began in the United States in 2022, the disease has affected more than 168 million birds across all 50 states and Puerto Rico.
Per the U.S. Department of Agriculture, avian flu has also been detected in 1,080 cattle herds across the country since March last year.
There have been 70 human cases in the US resulting in one death.