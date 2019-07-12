Just say no

Of course, some dogs really do need shorter nails, but my rough estimate would be that at least a third of dogs (maybe more) presented to you for a clip need nothing more than the ends taking off their dew claws (and I’m talking specifically about dogs here – clipping a cats nails is generally both more necessary and more pleasant, although anyone reading this who has just experienced a feline patient running a wall of death around their consulting room may disagree on this point). Learning to say so to your client is one of the many nuances of the consulting room that are seldom mentioned at university.