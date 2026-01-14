14 Jan 2026
NAVC announces 2025 VETTY Award winners
The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) has announced the winners of its 2025 VETTY Awards, recognising marketing greatness in the animal health care industry.
The winners span those who have excelled in advertising campaigns, public relations, digital, social, design, events, promotions, educational materials and other projects.
Grand prize winners at the ninth edition of the VETTY Awards are as follows:
- Best in Show (For Profit) Award: “Galliprant – Playing with Fire” by Elanco Animal Health and BarkleyOKRP (B2B/Trade campaign).
- Best in Show (Nonprofit) Award: “KC Animal Health Corridor WORKFORCE Campaign” by Animal Health Corridor and JNA Advertising (New Product, Program or Service Launch campaign).
- Large Animal Award: “Vence Digital” by Merck Animal Health and FWD People (Large Animal digital).
- Judges’ Award: “2025 NexGard PLUS and NexGard COMBO Gard Yard” by Boehringer Ingelheim and Shepherd Agency (Tradeshow experience).
- Judges’ Award: “The Equine Ophthalmology Program” by The Equine Practice Company and Brown Fox Media (Large Animal video).
- Judges’ Award: “Zoetis Cerenia ‘Leave Mo Behind’ Campaign” by Zoetis and FWD People (Consumer campaign).
- NAVC Spotlight Award: “Pro Plan Veterinary Support Mission” by Purina Pro Plan Veterinary and Checkmark (New Product, Program or Service Launch campaign).
Gold, silver and bronze
There were also a wide range of gold, silver and bronze prize winners. A full list of the 2025 winners can be found here.
NAVC chief executive Gene O’Neill said: “The VETTY Awards honours the storytellers of animal healthcare. These talented marketing and communications teams have an innate ability to create content that resonates with both veterinary professionals and consumers.”
He added: “Like athletic champions who separate themselves by fractions of a second, these winners excelled where it mattered most – precision, creativity, and results – with stellar campaigns across all channels. NAVC is proud to celebrate their work and impact on our industry.”
VMX 2026
The award winners will be recognised at the 43rd annual VMX, hosted by NAVC from 17 to 21 January at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
They will also be honoured a special awards reception at the Hyatt Regency Orlando on Sunday 18 January.