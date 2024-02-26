26 Feb 2024
Sharon Verner set out a theme of “thriving together” as she stepped into the presidential role.
The new head of Northern Ireland’s veterinary bodies has called for “positive engagement” with the country’s political leaders as she took up the role.
Sharon Verner formally became president of the BVA’s Northern Ireland branch and the North of Ireland Veterinary Association (NIVA) at their joint annual meeting in Antrim on 22 February.
Dr Verner, whose presidential theme is “thriving together” said she was honoured to succeed Esther Skerry-Smith in the post and privileged to serve the wider profession.
Dr Verner added: “I approach the year ahead filled with optimism and determination to build on the fantastic work that the officer teams of both the BVA and NIVA have already accomplished.
“There have been plenty of challenges for Northern Ireland’s veterinary profession to overcome in recent years and many of these will continue during my year as president, such as finding a permanent solution to the long-standing, unresolved matter of ensuring continued access to veterinary medicines.
“I also look forward to supporting the veterinary profession in tackling other local issues such as controlling endemic diseases, including bovine TB, lobbying for new animal health and welfare legislation, including the need for regulation of farriers, and championing the role of the veterinary profession in the future farming policy and in sustainable agri-food production.
“I am excited to be stepping into this role and, with the support of my fellow officers, aiming for positive engagement with the newly restored [Northern Ireland] Assembly and Executive in the coming months.”
Dr Verner also paid tribute to the work of Dr Skelly-Smith, as well as outgoing senior vice-president Fiona McFarland and honorary secretary Mark Little, on medicine supplies and welcomed the recent government announcement of a new working group on the subject.
BVA president Anna Judson said: “The Northern Ireland Branch of BVA has worked incredibly hard in recent times on a number of issues, notably the continued access to veterinary medicines, and I know that Sharon will be no exception to this, having already proved herself to be a highly positive asset as junior vice-president.”
The meeting also saw Kirsten Dunbar succeed Dr Verner in the junior vice-president position.