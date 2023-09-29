29 Sept 2023
Anna Judson took up the top role during the association’s Members’ Day event in Glasgow.
BVA officers 2023-24 (from left): Elizabeth Mullineaux, Anna Judson and Malcolm Morley.
The new BVA president has pledged to up the pace in enabling the development of thriving veterinary teams as she set out the aims of her year in office.
Anna Judson said the profession needed to face up to some “difficult questions” in her first speech after succeeding Malcolm Morley yesterday.
But she also described the profession as “a family of dedicated, passionate and resourceful people”, adding: “I am confident that together we can continue to build a modern, accessible profession for everyone.”
A profession for everyone will be the theme of Dr Judson’s presidential year and was outlined as she addressed the association’s annual Members’ Day event in Glasgow.
She said: “Being a vet is incredibly rewarding, and I want more people to experience what is a true vocation.
“We need to build a thriving profession – we need one that attracts and holds onto our people, one that provides the right care at the right time to our patients, and one that contributes positively, rather than impacting on, the planet we share with other animals.”
She praised the impact of the association’s Good Veterinary Workplaces programme, but reflected that there were a number of issues, including the retention of staff, the attraction of people from a broader range of backgrounds into the sector and enabling staff with diverse needs to thrive in practice, where further work is needed.
She added: “I really want us to explore these issues and use this time to implement initiatives that drive this positive change.
“My theme will accelerate that progress, with the BVA taking practical steps to support vet teams to build workplaces where everyone can thrive.
“Creating good veterinary workplaces is vital to the future of the profession, which in turn is good for animal welfare and sustainability.”
A University of Liverpool graduate, Dr Judson is a former SPVS president and has owned mixed and small animal practices in mid-Wales.
She paid tribute to the “outstanding leadership” of Dr Morley, who now becomes senior vice-president, and his predecessor Justine Shotton as she stepped down.
Former British Veterinary Zoological Society president Elizabeth Mullineaux was elected as the association’s new junior vice-president.