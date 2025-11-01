1 Nov 2025
Darvall has developed Cozy Heated Breathing Circuits to tackle anaesthetic heat loss, delivering warm inspired gases from the first breath after intubation.
A leading producer of veterinary equipment has begun the roll out of a product designed to help clinics tackle anaesthetic heat loss.
Maintaining patient temperature during anaesthesia remains one of the most common challenges in veterinary practice with research showing that cats and dogs can lose between 3.5F-7.0F in the first 15-30 minutes after induction.
This can heighten the risk of hypothermia during procedures which has led Darvall to develop its Cozy Heated Breathing Circuits to address the issue, delivering warm inspired gases from the first breath after intubation.
Unlike traditional systems, the heating element is embedded directly within the smooth-walled tubing, ensuring what the company says is a safe and effective way to reduce heat loss without adding complexity to the anaesthesia process.
During the past year, through its partnership with Jorgensen Laboratories in North America, more clinics have begun integrating Darvall circuits into their anaesthetic protocols and the cfeedback has been overwhelmingly positive.
Annelise Jorgensen, veterinary industry marketing manager & MBA at Jorgensen Laboratories, said: “Veterinarians are finding that using the Darvall heated circuits right at induction significantly reduces heat loss, which is a key factor in preventing hypothermia during surgery. Clinics are learning that pairing them with warm air blankets allows for even better temperature management.”
Colin Dunlop, founder of Darvall, added: “The risks of hypothermia under anaesthesia are well known, but until recently, practical solutions were limited. With our heated circuits now widely available through Jorgensen Laboratories, veterinary teams in America have a reliable tool that helps protect patients from the very start of anaesthesia.”