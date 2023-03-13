13 Mar 2023
Richard Irvine has taken up his new role as Wales’ chief vet, succeeding Christianne Glossop.
Richard Irvine is the new Welsh CVO. Main image © Nawadoln / Adobe Stock
Wales’ new CVO has said he aims to build on past achievements on his first day in the role today (13 March).
Richard Irvine has taken over from Christianne Glossop, who stepped down last October after 17 years in the post.
Dr Irvine – who has more than 25 years’ experience in the veterinary profession, including a spell in clinical practice in south Wales – was previously the UK’s deputy CVO.
He has also served as the UK Government’s deputy director for global animal health and in senior roles at the APHA.
Dr Irvine said: “Farmers and veterinarians throughout Wales do a fantastic job, and I’m looking forward to meeting and supporting them as Wales’ CVO.
“We are all committed to protecting the health and welfare of animals, and by working together, we can meet the challenges we face and accomplish our collective goals.
“Much has been achieved in Wales and my work, alongside the team in Welsh Government, is to build on that.
“I’m looking forward to getting to work and making a real difference here in Wales.”
Rural affairs minister Lesley Griffiths added: “Richard’s leadership and expertise will be crucial in delivering our ambitious animal health and welfare goals and programme for government commitments.
“His knowledge and experience will be a great asset, and I look forward to working with him.”