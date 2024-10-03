3 Oct 2024
Elizabeth Mullineaux pledged to intensify campaigning on the issue during the association’s annual Northern Ireland dinner at Stormont.
Stormont, Northern Ireland. Image: kilhan / Adobe Stock
Animals and humans across Europe could be put at risk by a failure to agree permanent arrangements for veterinary medicine supplies to Northern Ireland, the new BVA president has warned.
Elizabeth Mullineaux pledged to step up the group’s own work on the issue as she appealed for guests’ support during its Northern Ireland dinner at Stormont last night (2 October).
Although estimates vary, veterinary and industry groups have feared for some time that supplies of a substantial proportion of products could be jeopardised without a fresh deal.
The current temporary arrangements between the UK and EU are due to expire at the end of next year, after an extended grace period was secured in late 2022.
Dr Mullineaux praised the work of one of her predecessors, Malcolm Morley, on the issue as she argued its stakes were high, far beyond Northern Ireland itself.
She said: “Failing to find a solution risks both animal and human health, not only in Northern Ireland but in the Republic of Ireland, and ultimately across Europe.
“The new UK Government’s manifesto commitment to reach a veterinary agreement with the EU provides us with a new opportunity to secure access to veterinary medicines.
“The Government wants closer relations with the EU and so we’ll be increasing our lobbying, to ensure ministers and officials not only understand the scale of the issue, but prioritise it so supply of Northern Ireland veterinary medicines is at the forefront of any agreement.
“We would welcome any support you can give us to help progress this work.”
The medicine challenge was also among the areas highlighted by Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) minister Andrew Muir as he set out his ambition to make “real, meaningful change” on welfare issues.
He said: “From addressing our shared challenge of bovine tuberculosis to ensuring the long-term security of our supply of veterinary medicines, from tackling illegal puppy smuggling to protecting our industry from epizootic disease, these ambitions rely on my department’s continued close engagement and cooperation with all parts of the veterinary profession.
“Working collaboratively in our efforts to advance animal health and welfare will bring not only positive benefits and outcomes for animals, but also for public health and our continued ability to trade.”
Dr Mullineaux also used her speech to pay tribute to the former RCVS president, Des Thompson, who died last month aged 86, praising his “tireless work as an advocate for the profession, particularly in Northern Ireland”.