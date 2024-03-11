11 Mar 2024
The Dog Control Coalition has urged the Northern Ireland Executive to ensure appropriate support measures are in place before its planned restrictions on the breed type come into force.
Image © otsphoto / Adobe Stock
Veterinary and welfare groups have urged officials in Northern Ireland to learn from the “rushed implementation” of restrictions on XL bully dogs in other parts of the UK.
The plea follows last week’s announcement that similar measures to those already in force in England and Wales will be introduced by the Stormont executive.
Although the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has argued the move is necessary because of a rapid increase in the number of licensed XL bully dogs, no firm timetable has yet been set.
But the Dog Control Coalition, whose members include the BVA, said the executive must do things from the UK Government, whose own ban came into full force last month.
The group said: “We urge the Northern Ireland Government to learn the lessons from the rushed implementation of the ban in England and Wales.
“It must make sure that there is a sufficient transition period to new restrictions, so that owners have the time and support needed to be able to exempt their dogs, and to ensure neutering capacity is available, and that the process is as clear and simple as possible for dog owners, vet teams and the rescue charities who will be left to pick up the pieces of this ill-considered legislation.
“It is also crucial that the teams responsible for enforcing this law have the resources and training they need before the ban begins to avoid any more dogs than absolutely necessary from being caught up in this.”
The coalition has pledged to continue working with DAERA on the promotion of responsible pet ownership and ways of tackling long-established breeding problems.
But it maintains the new rules will not protect either public safety or animal welfare.
A ban on breeding, selling and rehoming XL bully dogs came into force in Scotland last month, with restrictions on the ownership of non-exempted dogs due to be implemented from the beginning of August.