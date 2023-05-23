23 May 2023
The North of Ireland Veterinary Association has called for ideas on how to tackle the questions of recruitment, retention and return at an event in Portadown later this month.
Veterinary professionals in Northern Ireland are being invited to a workshop later this month that officials hope will be a starting point for tackling the sector’s current workforce challenges.
The discussion is taking place as part of the North of Ireland Veterinary Association (NIVA) spring meeting at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown on Wednesday 31 May, from 7:30pm.
Officials have said the session, entitled “Solving the veterinary workforce crisis in NI”, is intended for vets, nurses, students, employers and employees alike.
They have also appealed for people working in the sector now to be a voice for positive change in the future.
The group said: “If you have ideas about how we can change the narrative and/or positively effect change then we would love you to be a part of this collaboration.”
Alan Robinson, the managing director of Vet Dynamics, is due to be the guest speaker for the evening.
Entry to the event is free for NIVA members – or £15 for vet nurses and students, and £35 for vets who are not NIVA members. Registration is available online.