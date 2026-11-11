11 Nov 2026
The AVMA and United Spay Alliance were among the organisations to support the campaign.
AVMA president for 2026-27, Jennifer Quammen.
Veterinary organisations across the United States united under the theme “Stronger Together” to mark the 20th edition of World Rabies Day.
Global Alliance for Rabies Control, which coordinates World Rabies Day, said that eliminating the disease is only possible through international cooperation.
The organisation said: “Too many challenges remain. Gaps in communication, fragmented systems and duplicated efforts can slow progress.
“The 2026 theme calls on stakeholders to strengthen partnerships and align efforts across human and animal health systems.”
Jen Quammen, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), added: “We join with our veterinary colleagues and other health professionals in the United States and around the world in supporting these essential efforts to eradicate this deadly disease.
“Rabies reminds us just how closely animal health, human health and the health of our communities are connected – and how much more we can accomplish when we work together.”
Although the US has been free of canine-mediated rabies since 2007, the disease causes an estimated 59,000 human deaths per year.
Published in August this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) 2024 annual rabies surveillance report recorded four human rabies deaths in the US that year.
The CDC also issued a warning in September that human exposure to rabies appears to be on the rise across the country, with a 17% rise in rabies-related enquiries from July through August 2026 compared with the same period last year.
The United Spay Alliance, a non-profit dedicated to promoting affordable spay and neuter services nationwide, announced a “No Babies, No Rabies” campaign to mark the day.
Its interim executive director Julie Bank said: “The rabies vaccine protects your pet. Spaying and neutering protects your whole community.
“Reducing that population at the source is public health work, plain and simple, and it is a tool we cannot afford to leave on the shelf. That is what ‘Strong Together’ looks like in a real neighbourhood: fixed, vaccinated, protected.”