13 Nov 2026
IAHA’s network of more than 850 independent veterinary practices will have access to special pricing on Parasight System’s in-clinic diagnostic solutions.
A network of independently owned veterinary practices has announced Parasight System Inc as its preferred diagnostic provider.
The Independent Animal Hospital Association (IAHA) is partnering with the veterinary diagnostic technology company to give its member practices special pricing on Parasight System’s Complete Lab System.
The Complete Lab System offers a range of in-clinic diagnostic solutions including faecal testing, haematology, chemistry, immunoassay and urinalysis solutions.
IAHA represents more than 850 independent animal hospitals across 44 states.
Association president Brent Dunbar said: “IAHA is proud to welcome Parasight System as a preferred diagnostic partner.
“Our members are looking for solutions that can help them deliver excellent medicine while also running sustainable independent practices.
“Parasight’s focus on accessible, in-clinic diagnostics makes this partnership a natural fit for the needs of our members.”
Parasight said the partnership reflects the company’s commitment to supporting veterinary professionals and independent practices.
Its chief executive, Eric Hauck, added: “Independent veterinarians are continually being asked to deliver exceptional patient care while managing the many operational and financial challenges of running a practice.
“Our partnership with IAHA gives us an opportunity to help make advanced in-clinic diagnostics more accessible while supporting practices in their commitment to their patients, clients and communities.”