Meeting expectations

This feeling is underlined by the clients’ behaviour, too – if you quickly spot and fix an Addisonian crisis, pericardial effusion, gastric dilatation-volvulus, or a myriad other life-threatening emergencies, your clients are often not quite as grateful as you might expect. I always put this down to the fact most people expect you to do your job and fix the problem, and often they don’t realise, or at least can’t accept, how serious things have become, so when you restore their companion to health despite the odds, it’s just what they were expecting you to do.