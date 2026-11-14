14 Nov 2026
The funding follows an initial US$2 million for the project, which began back in 2019.
Researchers and pork industry stakeholders have invested a further US$1.6 million into an ongoing project aiming to reduce pig mortality.
The Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research (FFAR) has contributed US$750,000 into the Pig Livability Project, which is led by Iowa State University (ISU) in collaboration with Kansas State University.
The Pork Checkoff – a research, promotion and consumer education programme operated by the National Pork Board – and other industry stakeholders have provided an additional US$893,357, taking the total round of investment to US$1,643,357.
The Pig Livability Project subsequently announced US$250,000 in funding for seven projects covering areas including antimicrobial administration, barn sanitation, transport-related mortality, piglet skeletal development and improving sow and piglet resilience.
FFAR’s scientific programme director Jasmine Bruno said: “FFAR’s continued partnership with the Pork Checkoff, the swine industry and leading swine researchers is generating the science needed to better understand swine mortality and develop practical, cost-effective solutions for US pork producers. With margins under pressure, every pig matters.”
FFAR and the Pork Checkoff initially contributed US$1 million each to the project between 2019 and 2024, during which time it identified mortality reduction strategies including earlier treatment of sow lameness and improvements in nutrition, feeding and enrichment.
It is also said to have produced the first free, publicly available tools that use farm-specific data to estimate mortality costs and the financial benefits of prevention strategies.
In one trial, early assessment and treatment reduced mortality by 4.9% at a 4,800-sow farm – an improvement the project’s new economic assessment tool estimated could be worth US$240,000.
Pork Checkoff director of animal science, Chris Hostetler, said: “The industry aims to improve the lives of our pigs and our people through this practical, collaborative effort to reduce pig mortality.
“A 1% improvement in pig survival rates would add an estimated 1.2 million pigs each year to US pork supply.
“Marketing these additional pigs could reduce the breeding herd by approximately 46,000 sows, allowing the industry to produce more with fewer environmental resources and less long-term feed and veterinary care.”
Pig Livability Project principal investigator David Rosero, assistant professor at ISU’s department of animal science, added: “After working as a producer and seeing firsthand the impact of this project, I am now honoured to help carry it forward from academia.
“This project and collaboration are a unique effort that brings multiple organisations together around a shared critical goal of improving pig and sow livability.