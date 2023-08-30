30 Aug 2023
A new survey has found 4 in 10 owners think it will be harder to provide for their pets this winter than last, with heating costs and vet bills the most common concerns.
Image: © DimaBerlin / Adobe Stock
A new poll has suggested 4 in 10 UK dog owners fear it will be harder for them to meet their pets’ needs this winter than last year.
Heating costs and veterinary bills have been highlighted as the most common concerns facing pet owners in the survey, carried out on behalf of Dogs Trust, released today.
But while there may be signs that pressure on its rehoming services is starting to ease, the charity has warned there is still no room for complacency.
Chief executive Owen Sharp said: “Although, thankfully, the volume of enquiries we’ve received from people about giving up their dogs has reduced over the summer, thousands of people are still calling us every month needing help.
“The results of our poll are a stark reminder that we mustn’t be lulled into a false sense of security about what lies ahead.
“Dog owners have spoken loud and clear about how worried they are that this winter will be even tougher than the last.
“Please don’t wait until the cold weather hits before reaching out for our help if you need it.”
The release of the poll’s findings follows last week’s announcement of a fall in the household energy price cap from £2,074 per year now to £1,923 for the period from October to December.
But, with reduced Government support available, some fear many households will find this winter even tougher than the last one.
The latest Dogs Trust poll, compiled on its behalf by YouGov, surveyed more than 1,200 dog owners out of an overall sample of around 4,300 people prior to the price cap announcement.
It found that 40% of owners were worried it would be harder to give their dog all it needed this winter, compared to only 20% who said they had no financial concerns. Another 9% described themselves as very worried.
The most commonly cited cause of financial concern was the cost of gas and electricity (46%), while food prices were the greatest worry for nearly a quarter (23%) and 11% said mortgage payments.
However, specifically in terms of caring for their pet, nearly half (49%) identified vet bills as their biggest concern, while 12% each cited dog food and pet insurance costs respectively.
Dogs Trust is continuing to lobby the Government for a suspension of VAT on veterinary services and pet food, despite a lack of action on the issue from ministers so far.