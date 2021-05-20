20 May 2021
The How To: Collected Articles from BSAVA Companion series has seen its third volume sent out to subscribers, comprising of articles written between 2016-20.
The third volume in a popular series of books comprised of articles from the BSAVA has been released as a gift for members.
The How To: Collected Articles from BSAVA Companion series has seen its third volume sent out to subscribers, comprising of articles written between 2016-20.
Making up the book’s 40 chapters are articles covering techniques, diagnostic pathways and approaches to management.
Editor of Companion Samantha Taylor said: “At Companion we strive to produce well-illustrated, practical articles to help vets and VNs in practice face the day-to-day challenges of a varied caseload.
“We hope this collection meets our aims by covering a variety of clinical problems, from hypercalcaemia in cats to managing the snuffly rabbit; leishmaniosis to lymphoma, and many more.
“Whether kept on the shelf for when needed or thumbed through over a cup of tea, we hope that within the pages of this new volume you find a useful tip or technique that helps.”
BSAVA senior vice-president Ian Ramsey said: “This collection represents a unique body of well-illustrated work prepared by experts from all around the UK and beyond.
“I would like to thank them all, on behalf of BSAVA members and readers of this book, for taking the time and care to develop these resources for their colleagues around the world.”
The book has been sent for free to members of the BSAVA and is available on its website.