Somewhat lacking

Although, thanks to a misspent youth, I had perfected pressing the middle two fingers into the palms of my hands (and thus would be able to fire my web-shooters like Spider-Man did if I ever developed the technology), in many other respects I was somewhat lacking in physical dexterity. It was dawning on me the profession I would soon be entering had many challenges – and those challenges, rather like on The Crystal Maze, would be mental, emotional and, most worryingly, physical.