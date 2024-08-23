23 Aug 2024
New licensing and inspection regime will crack down on unethical breeding practices and improve standards of animal care and welfare – with BVA calling other UK nations to follow suit.
Image © ksuksa / Adobe Stock
Veterinary and welfare organisations have welcomed plans for a new licensing and inspection regime targeting canine fertility operations in Scotland.
Ministers said the measures, which are set to be introduced through new secondary legislation in Holyrood, will crack down on unethical breeding practices and improve standards of animal care and welfare.
The move has been hailed as a “hugely important first step” by BVA president Anna Judson, as she urged administrations in the other UK nations to follow Scotland’s lead.
Dr Judson said: “The BVA is pleased to see the Scottish Government act on the veterinary profession’s recommendations and take the lead in clamping down on unregulated canine fertility clinics.
“Vets across the UK have raised concerns over the growth in facilities offering dog breeding services without any qualifications or veterinary oversight over the last few years, fuelling a potential animal welfare disaster.
“We are now calling on governments in England, Wales and Northern Ireland to follow suit and act swiftly to address this pressing issue of dog welfare and breeding.”
Under the Scottish Government’s proposals, businesses that offer canine fertility services will need to be licensed annually and subjected to regular inspections.
The move follows a public consultation that showed overwhelming support for tougher regulation when its results were published earlier this year.
Agriculture minister Jim Fairlie said “extensive discussions” had taken place with veterinary and welfare groups, as well as local authorities, on the issue prior to this month’s announcement.
He added: “It is clear to me that there are significant concerns about the activities of canine fertility businesses.
“It is unacceptable that these businesses can operate with little in the way of regulatory oversight or accountability.
“Our intention to bring in these measures demonstrates that we remain firmly committed to upholding the highest standards of animal welfare in Scotland.”
No timetable has been set for implementing the new rules, as officials said only that the required secondary legislation would be laid before the Scottish Parliament at “the earliest opportunity”. MSPs are due to return to Holyrood in early September following the summer recess.
Groups including the BVA, the Scottish SPCA and the Naturewatch Foundation have pledged to work with the Scottish Government in developing the framework.
Dr Judson said appropriate funding, as well as tough penalties for those operating outside the law, were vital to ensuring the new regime’s effectiveness.
Gilly Mendes Ferreira, the Scottish SPCA’s director of innovation and strategic relations, also called for registered and experienced vets to be recruited to carry out site inspections.
She said: “We have seen a surge in the establishment of canine fertility businesses in recent years – especially involving high-value breeds like French bulldogs, who often struggle to give birth naturally.
“We welcome the Scottish Government’s responsiveness to our concerns and support the move to license these businesses.”
Naturewatch Foundation campaign manager Natalie Harney said her organisation was pleased the Scottish Government was addressing the “serious animal welfare issues posed by unregulated canine fertility clinics”, though it does have concerns about the use of licensing as a regulatory tool.
But she recognised ministers were acting within their devolved powers and urged Defra to address the concerns raised around the issue in the EFRA select committee’s Pet Welfare and Abuse report earlier this year.
She said: “It’s promising that the Labour manifesto included a commitment to ending puppy farming; addressing unregulated canine fertility clinics and low-welfare breeding practices will be essential in achieving that goal.”