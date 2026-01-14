14 Jan 2026
Programme helps reduce financial strain of unexpected vet costs to prevent pets being returned to shelters.
Image: © Monkey Business / Adobe Stock
Animal shelters across the United States have been invited to join a support programme helping new pet owners with veterinary bills.
Pet insurance company Trupanion has partnered with Shelters United to offer the Shelter and Rescue Support Program, which is intended to prevent animals from being returned to shelters after their new owners face an early vet bill.
Eligible Shelters United members can join the programme which includes an adoption day offer that provides 30 days of full, comprehensive coverage at no up-front cost for eligible cats and dogs in applicable states.
The programme is free to join and said to require no long-term commitments, with a quick onboarding process.
It is said that 225,000 pets are returned to organisations each year because new adopters are unprepared for unexpected vet bills.
Trupanion president and chief executive Margi Tooth said: “For 25 years, we’ve served the pet community and seen firsthand how a single, unexpected veterinary bill can derail a loving new adoption.
“With nearly a quarter of a million pets being returned to shelters each year, the need for a solution couldn’t be clearer.
“This partnership offers that solution. Together with Shelter’s United, we’re providing the vital, proactive support needed to protect newly adopted pets and keep families together.”
Shelters United chief operating officer Tali Thomas added