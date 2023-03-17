17 Mar 2023
A year-long trial project will begin in April after plans for the college to potentially pursue breaches of the Veterinary Surgeons Act were approved.
Plans that would allow the RCVS to bring private prosecutions for alleged breaches of the Veterinary Surgeons Act (VSA) have been overwhelmingly approved by its council.
A 12-month trial project is now set to begin next month after the idea, along with a protocol for bringing cases to court, was backed at the 16 March session.
Elected member Jo Dyer argued the measure would show the college was on the side of veterinary professionals, adding: “It sends a message that we’re going to fight their corner.”
Standards committee chairperson Linda Belton said: “The professional is looking for us to be more active.
“We should be active and be prepared to pursue cases as far as a private prosecution.”
The protocol, which was drawn up following an earlier council discussion last September, limits the college to bringing prosecutions under two specific sections of the act relating to restrictions on practice and the use of practitioners’ titles by unqualified individuals.
Registrar Eleanor Ferguson said the college’s role was not to replace either the police, who would be expected to continue prosecuting more serious cases, or the VMD.
But Ms Ferguson suggested the trial, which will have a maximum budget of £50,000, would also provide valuable information as campaigning for legislative reform continues.
The progress of the project will be reported through the college’s committee structure through the trial period and council members will decide whether the scheme should continue.
The meeting was also told that officials had been encouraged by comments made by Defra minister Lord Benyon at the BVA’s annual London dinner, where he suggested that a new VSA could still make it on to the statute books before the next general election.
BVA president Malcolm Morley had earlier urged all political parties to make the issue a manifesto commitment for the poll, which is expected in the autumn of 2024.
Concerns were raised that cases brought by the college could be delayed by court backlogs, while the low penalties permitted under the current law have also been seen by some as a drawback of bringing prosecutions.
But Ms Ferguson said sentencing was an area that could be looked at under new legislation.
VN council chairperson Matthew Rendle said the proposals represented “an appropriate direction” for a regulator like the college to be going in.