16 May 2024
Recipients include former college president and current RVC principal Stuart Reid, who will be awarded the college’s highest accolade, the Queen’s Medal, at Royal College Day.
Stuart Reid.
Leading figures in veterinary education, as well as business and charity work, have been recognised in the RCVS Honours and Awards for 2024.
College leaders said the award recipients represent “the cream of a very large crop” after a record number of applications were submitted this year.
Recipients include former RCVS president and current RVC principal Stuart Reid, who will be awarded the college’s highest accolade, the Queen’s Medal, at Royal College Day.
Prof Reid, who has been working in his RVC role since 2011, led the college in 2014-15 and oversaw the adoption of a new Royal Charter which recognised veterinary nursing as a fully regulated profession for the first time.
Former BVA president Robin Hargreaves, who nominated Prof Reid, said: “Few individuals can have had so much influence at the intersection of animal and human health, teaching, research, administration and third sector voluntary work.
“I can only speak for the influence he has had on me and it is profound and inspiring.”
Meanwhile, a former VN council chairperson, Andrea Jeffrey is to receive the VN Golden Jubilee award.
Latterly chief nursing officer for Linneaus, she oversaw development of the first code of conduct for nurses and worked with fellow councillor Hilary Orpet on the Orpet and Jeffery Ability Model which provided a standardised approach to care.
Another prominent figure in the nursing profession, former BVNA president Alexandra Taylor, will receive the Inspiration award.
Nominator Louise Northway described her as “probably the most ‘well known’ feline RVN in our industry and that is a result of years of hard work”.
She added: “Her influence is so positive because she is authentic, strong and kind. She is ‘the nurse’ you would want to work with.”
In other categories, the Compassion award has been given to Timothy Sandys, who heads the Gloucester branch of the veterinary charity StreetVet, for his work with the homeless community.
His nominator Clifford Alderman, himself a fellow StreetVet volunteer, described him as “a magnificent member and representative of the veterinary profession, and is an effective leader, an inspiration to those who work with him, and a good friend to many of his charges”.
Elsewhere, Honorary Associateships, presented to laypeople who have made an exceptional contribution to the sector, go to Scottish Salmon’s head of technical Iain Berrill; James Ferrie, who has served as farrier to the University of Glasgow’s School of Veterinary Medicine for 50 years; and Diana Williams, formerly professor of infection biology and microbiomes at the University of Liverpool.
A further three winners have been named in the Impact category – MI:RNA Diagnostics chief executive Eve Hanks, PetsApp boss Thom Jenkins and Canine Cruciate Register clinical lead Mark Morton.
Two International awards are also being presented to Nancy de Briyne, the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe’s executive director, and Susan Mbigua, founder member of both the Kenya Small and Companion Animal Veterinary Association, and the Kenya Women Veterinary Association.
College president Sue Paterson said: “Having so many high-quality nominations meant the nominations committee and RCVS council were left with a difficult decision on who to choose, although it gave us great pride to see so much veterinary excellence on display.
“All of this year’s winners are the cream of a very large crop, and so I congratulate them all for this very significant achievement.”
The awards are due to be presented at Royal College Day in London taking place on 5 July.
No Student Community award is being presented this year.